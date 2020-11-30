Fairground Festival of Lights starts Tuesday night

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)–Starting tomorrow, you can enjoy a holiday tradition in a safe way.

News 4 will be broadcasting live from the Hamburg Fairgrounds tomorrow for the opening night of the Festival of Lights.

Things will be different this year because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The event is limited to the almost two-mile, outdoor, drive-thru lights display.

The CEO at the fairgrounds, Jessica Underberg, tells us this is an important event for the fairgrounds after the Erie County Fair was canceled this year because of the pandemic.

Crews started putting the lights up in September.

Underberg hopes it will bring joy to families, especially this year.

“We have a new route with new displays. Just enjoy the evening with their family. Put the kids in the car. Grab some hot chocolate. Put some popcorn in the car. They can already be in their pj’s. Come on through the lights and enjoy the night,” Underberg said. “This allows us to hang on to the employees we have left. Continue to be relevant in our community. Keep the fairgrounds as a place that does host events, even though we haven’t been able to have any other event and it’s looking like there’s not going to be many events coming up. So, financially for the Erie County Agricultural Society, this is a needed event.”

News 4’s Christy Kern will be there live as the emcee as we flip the switch to light up the entrance.

There will also be fireworks for that moment.

The lights will be on display through December 31st.

Tickets are $15 per vehicle, and you must buy tickets in advance this year.