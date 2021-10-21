Fairgrounds Festival of Lights Drive Thru returning in December

Hamburg

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Fairgrounds Festival of Lights will be back this year, and once again, in a drive-thru format.

This year’s route will include 70 variations of LED light displays, arches and light tunnels. It will be open every night in December from 5-9 p.m., other than Christmas and Christmas Eve.

This year, a limited number of tickets will be sold for each night. They’ll go on sale online for $20 per vehicle on November 1.

Latest Posts

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now