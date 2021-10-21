Fairgrounds Festival of Lights Drive Thru returning in December

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Fairgrounds Festival of Lights will be back this year, and once again, in a drive-thru format.
This year’s route will include 70 variations of LED light displays, arches and light tunnels. It will be open every night in December from 5-9 p.m., other than Christmas and Christmas Eve.
This year, a limited number of tickets will be sold for each night. They’ll go on sale online for $20 per vehicle on November 1.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.