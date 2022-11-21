HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Fairgrounds Festival of Lights, one of WNY’s largest annual holiday festivals, is having its opening day postponed to Dec. 2 due to the effects of last week’s lake-effect snowstorm.

Those who purchased tickets for the festival’s original opening dates, Nov. 25-27, will be refunded.

The remaining festival dates are now Dec. 9-11, 16-18 and an expanded nightly schedule for Dec. 19-23. Admission must be purchased online, and more information can be found here. The festival has grown in 2022, with more holiday fun along 42nd Street, in addition to the drive-through of light displays, arches and tunnels.

In addition to the opening night, the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights tree lighting will take place at 6 p.m. on Dec. 2 with members of the News 4 team in attendance to light up the 42-foot-tall tree.