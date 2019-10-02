Fairgrounds Festival of Lights returning day after Thanksgiving

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — It won’t be long before the switch is flipped and more than a million lights illuminate the Erie County Fairgrounds.

The 15th annual Fairgrounds Festival of Lights will be returning the day after Thanksgiving.

The festival, which happens to be the largest Christmas festival in western New York, will run every weekend from November 29 through December 15. An expanded schedule will begin December 18 and run through the 23rd.

Activities, decorated buildings, live family entertainment are some of the attractions offered at the festival.

It will be open from 5-9 p.m., with buildings and grounds remaining open until 10 p.m.

Those looking to attend can save 40 percent on gate admission by purchasing a $15 advance sale carload voucher at Tops. That promotion runs from November 1 until Thanksgiving.

After November 28th, gate admission will be $25 per carload.