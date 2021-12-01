Fairgrounds Festival of Lights starts Wednesday night

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wednesday morning on Wake Up!, News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak gave us a sneak peek at the more than 70 displays that are set to light up the Erie County Fairgrounds during the Festival of Lights.
The event kicks off Wednesday at 5 p.m., and lasts throughout December. The only exceptions are Christmas and Christmas Eve.
This year, tickets are being sold online only.
MORE | To learn more about the festival, click or tap here.
