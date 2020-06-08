Fairgrounds to host youth livestock and animal shows in August

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Erie County Agricultural Society will host a series of “reduced spectator” livestock and animal shows at the Fairgrounds.

Organizers say the “Western New York Youth in Ag Bonanza” program will span over three weekends throughout August (8/6-8/8, 8/13-8/15, and 8/20-8/22).

They want to provide youth a venue to keep the ag community growing during 2020 with limited opportunities to show and compete with their animals this summer.

This will only be open to competitors, and their immediate family, the public will not be allowed.

The show will take place in the designated agricultural zones on the Fairgrounds.

It will be open to all youth competitors across eight counties, including Erie, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Genesee, Orleans, Niagara, and Wyoming.

Organizers say competitors can compete in livestock judging and showmanship in various categories including:

Dogs

Horses

Dairy cattle

Dairy goats

Poultry

Rabbits

Beef cattle

Llamas

Swine

Sheep

The Erie County Agricultural Society says they’ve developed a comprehensive plan based on current COVID CDC guidelines and other health organizations.

Organizers plan to livestream the competitions through their website and social media.

Temperature checks and medical documentation will take place at designated checkpoints before entry, organizers say.

The Erie County Department of Health will be notified immediately if an exhibitor or family members present COVID related symptoms.

Entries will be accepted through July 27th.

For more information, click here.

