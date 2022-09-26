HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hamburg Central School District invited News 4 to discuss their farm-to-school program.

In this program, students get to learn how to grow and harvest fresh produce. Elementary students learn to grow and their middle schoolers have cooking class electives. This makes learning fun because students get the chance to see the food they harvested in their cafeteria for lunch!

To make the program even more exciting, the school district is hosting its third annual Jr. Chef Challenge!

8th Grade Culinary Program teams are challenged to create and prepare their take on Hamburger Helper using New York ingredients. Students will work on recipe development from a pantry of local ingredients.

The team recipes will then be prepared, presented and served to a panel of judges. This event is happening on Thursday, October 6, 5-7 p.m!