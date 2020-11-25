Festival of Lights at Hamburg Fairgrounds starts next week

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)–We’re just six days away from the beginning of a holiday season tradition at the Hamburg Fairgrounds, and it’s one that will be different this year because of the pandemic.

On Tuesday, we’ll be live to flip the switch at the Festival of Lights.

In past years, this has included the drive-thru light displays outside, plus indoor activities.

But this year, it’s limited to just the drive-thru lights for social distancing.

You can visit every night in December, except Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.