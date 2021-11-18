Festival of Lights in Hamburg introduces City of Lights Home Decorating Competition

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Festival of Lights will soon take over the Hamburg Fairgrounds and now organizers want you to shine some lights this holiday season.

The City of Lights Home Decorating Competition will kick off in the Southtowns.

They’re partnering with National Grid and are encouraging people to use energy-efficient lights. You can register now through December 5 and judging will run from December 6 to December 26.

Three winners will take home cash prizes and a trophy.

For the link to enter, click here.