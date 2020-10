HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)–We’re talking about Halloween which means Thanksgiving and the holiday season is right around the corner.

Tickets for the Festival of Lights go on sale on November 1.

Tickets can be purchased online or from any checkout register at all Tops Friendly Markets for $15 per vehicle.

You’ll find that light display set up at the Hamburg Fairgrounds closer to the holiday.

Tickets will not be sold in person so you must buy them ahead of time if you want to go.