Food and essential item drive to benefit #feedHamburg

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A food and essential item drive will take place in Hamburg this Saturday.

Erie County Legislator John Gilmour, Assemblyman Sean Ryan and Town Councilmember Karen Hoak announced the drive, which will support the #feedHamburg initiative.

“The need in our neighborhood has been overwhelming this past month,” Gilmour said. “The longer the public health crisis continues, the more depleted our local support system becomes.”

The mobile drive will take place at the Old Time Baptist Church (5599 Camp Rd.) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Acceptable items include non-perishable food, cleaning supplies, paper products, toiletries, personal hygiene products and disposable baby items.

Cash donations through Venmo (@feedHamburg) will also be accepted.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.