Former Boy Scouts council president charged with sexually abusing children

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man has been indicted on sex abuse charges involving children.

Michael Meyers, 58, faces charges of endangering the welfare of a child, course of sexual conduct against a child and second and third-degree sexual abuse.

Prosecutors say that in between December 2015 and August 2019, Meyers engaged in sexual conduct with a child. According to the District Attorney’s Office, the child was 11 in 2015.

In addition to this, he was accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a teenager from May 2016 through September 2019. Prosecutors say the teen was 13 when this began.

According to officials, the alleged instances of sexual conduct with the minors occurred in the towns of Boston and Hamburg.

While the investigation was taking place, Meyers served on the executive board for the Greater Niagara Frontier Council of the Boy Scouts of America, and previously served as the council’s President.

The allegations against Meyers are not associated with his role in the Boy Scouts, but the organization took immediate action to keep him from future participation.

Meyers is scheduled to return to court for a pre-trial conference on November 5. He has been released on his own recognizance. Orders of protection have been issued for both minors.

If convicted, Meyers could spend up to seven years in prison.

Anyone with information they would like to share with authorities can call New York State police at (585) 344-6200 or the Erie County District Attorney’s Office at (716) 858-2424.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.