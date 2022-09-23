HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former Hamburg finance director was arraigned on multiple misdemeanor charges Friday morning.

Samantha Tarczynski, 33, of Hamburg was charged with one count of official misconduct, one count of criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree and one count of petit larceny.

Between May 2019 and October 2020, Tarczynski allegedly misused a credit card belonging to the Town of Hamburg to purchase personal items valued at approximately $1,000. The Hamburg Town Board voted to terminate her from her position as finance director in September 2021 after the alleged crime was discovered.

Tarczynski is scheduled to return to court at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 for further proceedings. She was released on her own recognizance.

If convicted, Tarczynski faces a maximum of one year in jail.