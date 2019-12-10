Former Hamburg Police Captain sentenced for interfering in domestic disturbance investigation

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)–Former Hamburg Police Captain Christopher Monaco pleaded guilty to two counts of harassment and sentenced Tuesday.

The violations stem from a May 11 incident where Town of Hamburg Police responded to Monaco’s home on Bender Court after receiving a 911 hang-up call at 11:30 p.m.

Erie County DA John Flynn’s office says Monaco physically tried to prevent officers from performing duties in response to a domestic disturbance with his wife.

He’s sentenced to a conditional discharge, requiring him to continue with counseling until discharged by the provider.