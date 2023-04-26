HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Town of Tonawanda woman will spend two and a half to five years in prison for stealing gaming tickets at the restaurant she worked at and placing fraudulent bets.

The Erie County District Attorney’s office says 31-year-old Town of Tonawanda resident Danielle Bush was fired from her job at a Lake Shore Road restaurant in Hamburg. Between June 2019 and February 2020, they say she stole tickets while processing bets placed by customers for a number of games of chance, including Quick Draw, Mega Millions and Powerball.

“The theft was discovered after the restaurant owner conducted an internal audit of monthly billing statements from the New York State Gaming Commission in February 2020,” the DA’s office said. “The statements revealed abnormally high gaming activity, unusual betting amounts and unique betting patterns, which corresponded with the defendant’s work schedule. The crime was further corroborated by video evidence.”

As a result, the restaurant lost approximately $50,000.

The following June, Bush pleaded guilty to grand larceny. As part of her plea, she signed confessions of judgment to pay full restitution, but as of Wednesday, none of the money has been paid back.

According to officials, Bush was three days from sentencing in another criminal case when she allegedly presented falsified medical records through her attorney. These records “purported to show a cancer diagnosis,” the DA’s office said.

“An investigation by our office found that the medical provider, listed in the falsified documents, had no record of the defendant as a patient,” the District Attorney’s office said.

In exchange for a longer prison sentence on the grand larceny conviction, the District Attorney’s office agreed to dismiss a felony charge of offering a false instrument for filing, which Bush was previously arraigned on in March.