HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Town of Tonawanda woman pleaded guilty in Erie County Court on Thursday after stealing gaming tickets from a Hamburg restaurant where she had worked.

Danielle Bush, 31, pleaded guilty in Erie County Court Thursday morning to one count of grand larceny in the third degree, a Class D felony.

Bush admitted to stealing gaming tickets and placing fraudulent bets while working as a server at a Lake Shore Road restaurant in Hamburg between June 2, 2019 and Feb. 8, 2020. According to the DA’s office, Bush committed the crime while processing customers’ bets for Quick Draw, Mega Millions and Power Ball.

The restaurant reportedly lost approximately $50,000 as a result of the crime, which was discovered after the restaurant’s owner conducted an internal audit of monthly billing statements from the New York State Gaming Commission in February 2020.

According to the DA’s office, the statements showed “abnormally high gaming activity, unusual betting amounts and unique betting patterns,” which also corresponded with Bush’s work schedule. Video evidence confirmed it was Bush, who was fired as a result.

Bush faces up to seven years in prison when sentenced as a second felony offender on Oct. 12. She remains released on her own recognizance. As part of her plea, Bush was also ordered to pay full restitution to the restaurant by Oct. 12, of which, $10,000 has been paid.