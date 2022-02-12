Free COVID test kits and N95 masks available to Hamburg, Blasdell residents Sunday

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Blasdell and Hamburg residents can get their hands on free COVID-19 tests kits and N95 masks Sunday afternoon.

Town, Village of Hamburg and Blasdell residents can head to the Hamburg Fairgrounds at 5820 South Park Avenue starting at 2 p.m. The giveaway will last until 4 p.m. or while supplies last.

Organizers say residents should enter at the South Park Avenue entrance and follow the post signs.

There’s no charge for the test kits and masks. Each resident can get up to two kits per family.

Proof of residency is required; this can be a driver’s license, non-driver ID or utility bill.

The giveaway is organized by the Town and Village of Hamburg and the Village of Blasdell.