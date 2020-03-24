Frontier 5th grader provides stability to classmates during difficult time: ‘It’s making people really happy’

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local elementary school student is keeping spirits up, and offering some stability to fellow classmates, while they’re all out of school due to the coronavirus.

Drew Dvornski, (11) said his friends and teachers at Cloverbank Elementary are like his family, and it’s been tough being away.

“It’s a big transition for all of us,” Dvornski said.

The 5th grader is on student council, and talked with his principal, Renee Kumiega, about making sure everyone stays in touch while they’re away from the building.

“She wants at least one thing to stay normal,” he said.

So, every day, Drew and his younger brother Luke, film their morning announcements. The duo finds a different flagpole in town to do The Pledge of Allegiance in front of. They pick a flagpole that no one is congregating around, to maintain good social distancing.

Then, Drew makes sure every student who’s celebrating a birthday still gets their special day noticed with a special song.

“We wanted to let everyone have their birthdays announced so they still feel good about themselves on their birthdays,” he said.

The announcements are filmed with the help from Drew and Luke’s parents. They’re posted on the school’s Facebook page every morning by 9 a.m.

“A couple of my friends said, ‘thanks for the announcements Drew,'” he said. “‘It’s good to stay in touch.’ Stuff like that.”

It may seem little, but life is tough for these young people right now. Nothing is normal, and a lot is new. The morning announcements that Drew puts together may be the only glimpse of stability for Drew’s classmates and friends, as they stay at home during this difficult time.

“It’s making people really happy,” Drew said.