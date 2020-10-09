Frontier Central School District hiring more teachers to help with remote learning

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Frontier Central School District will be hiring more teachers to help with remote learning.

It’s in response to last week’s “no confidence” vote from teachers.

“The board initiated that and that was an important step.”

Frontier Teachers’ Association President Amber Chandler is glad the board agreed to hire at least six more teachers to assist with remote learning.

“That’s great news and the elementary needed that relief,” Chandler said.

The Frontier Board also announced that teachers can apply for $40 an hour in Supplemental Intervention Academic Services if their workload goes beyond the reach of a normal school day.

Chandler adds, “So that isn’t anything new. I think Dr. Hughes brought it up to offer something supplemental hopefully until we can get this MOA fine so we can find a better way to reach the remote students.”

At Tuesday’s meeting, board members read letters from parents with a mixture of opinions. Several parents we spoke with off-camera are satisfied with the district’s handling of things. But others see room got improvement.

Frontier parent Kim Frankowski says, “Overall, I think they’re okay. I mean they have their meetings, they say things, however when they do say things some things are contradicted the next day or the next meeting. Some things are not followed through upon. Some things are promised they’re gonna happen and don’t.”

“What we would want you to understand from our teachers perspective is that we want what’s best for kids and we want the things that were promised to them in the summer , what virtual was gonna look like and it wasn’t delivered and we feel really badly as their educators,” Chandler said.