Frontier Central Schools plan to return to full-time, in-person learning next week

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Frontier Central School District says they will bring middle school and high school students back to full-time, in-person learning next Thursday, May 20.

School officials say this is due to the reduction of the transmission rate of COVID in Erie County, and they will send a mass communication notice to parents confirming the return date on Monday.

The district tells News 4 fully remote students will stay that way for the remainder of the school year. Students and adults will wear masks at all times, except when eating or designated mask breaks.

According to officials, in most classes students will sit three feet apart, and there will be some classes when students must keep six feet apart.