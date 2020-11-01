Frontier High School moving fully remote for two weeks due to positive COVID cases

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)–Frontier High School is moving to fully virtual learning for the next two weeks after the district received information regarding a number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

According to the district, four high school teachers tested positive for COVID, and a middle school teacher also tested positive.

Frontier Central School District tells News 4 the individual who tested positive at the middle school did not have any direct contact with students.

Officials say the decision to go virtual until at least November 13 is due to these numbers and the additional teachers and staff that will have to quarantine.

The district will follow the current bell schedule with all classes being virtual, and students are to log in from home to complete learning and related work, Frontier officials say.

School officials added that they cannot release the name or any other personally identifiable information regarding the individuals who tested positive.

The Erie County Department of Health continues to conduct contact tracing and reaching out to anyone who may have had close contact with the COVID positive individuals.