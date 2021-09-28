Frontier Middle School conducts ‘hold in place’ Tuesday morning

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Frontier Middle School conducted a ‘hold in place’ on Tuesday morning.

School Superintendent Christopher Swiatek sent a letter to district families, letting them know of the situation, saying it was “an isolated incident.”

“The incident was quickly resolved and the building was immediately secured,” Swiatek says.

The ‘hold in place’ was lifted shortly after 10:30 a.m. and the day continued on as normal.

The school says that federal and state laws prevent them from providing more details, but no one was injured.