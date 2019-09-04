Frontier schools create new, unique bus app and plan to replace concession stand with a food truck

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s a new year, and the kids in the Frontier School District have a lot to look forward to in 2019.

At Frontier High School, there’s a new student store coming to the front entrance of the building. It will give students hands-on banking experience. And also coming soon: a food truck. The truck will be fully designed by students, and run by them too. It will replace the current concession stand.

“So maybe during the summer, you’ll see the Falcon food truck at Food Truck Tuesday,” Superintendent Dr. Richard Hughes said. “It lets our kids get real-life experiences.”

The truck should hit the road in October.

Also in October, a new MyStop app is expected to launch district-wide. The app will allow parents and students to see exactly where their school bus is. It will be tested out first at Pinehurst Elementary. The app is password protected, and parents/students will only be able to see their bus, not the entire fleet.

“You can see the bus number, you can see the direction the bus is travelling,” Timothy Belvins said, the supervisor of transportation. “And also if you hover over it, we can tell what the speed is and the exact location of the bus.”

There are new ‘makerspaces’ coming to the district as well. These classrooms will focus on STEAM (Science Technology Engineering Arts and Math) and will allow the kids to use their hands and show their creativity. They’re being built at all four elementary schools, and the middle school.

Two teachers helped design the room at Big Tree Elementary. Librarian Elizabeth Kick said she’ll bring books to life there, and Art Teacher Elaine Turner said she’ll incorporate technology into her art lessons.

“We’ve learned over the years that STEAM education is something that is innovative and something they will get excited about,” Turner said.

New technology is even found in the nurses office. Telemedicine was first introduced at Frontier Middle School last year. New in 2019, it’s now coming to the high school, and there will be a larger focus on mental health.

With parent’s permission, the nurse can video call a medical professional from school. A parent can also join the call from work or home. That professional can diagnose, and even prescribe medication if necessary, without the parent ever leaving work or home.