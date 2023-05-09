HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A recently honored Frontier Central School District teacher has a shot at getting even more money for his school.

Nicholas Penberthy, who teaches fifth grade at Pinehurst Elementary School, was named the NHL’s Most Valuable Teacher for February. With this honor, he received $10,000 to be used for sustainable resources at the school.

Penberthy shared his plans to replace a water fountain so that students can fill their water bottles without walking too far. He says the money could also go toward buying all students refillable water bottles to cut down on the use of single-use bottles.

Now, Penberthy has a chance to garner his school another $20,000 as one of the four finalists — the winners for January, February, March and April. Twenty teachers were finalists for each month.

What would Penberthy do with this additional prize?

“My ideas include getting some solar-powered charging benches/tables or put in an eco-friendly construction play pad next or our playground to allow for games like 4-square or Gaga Ball to be played,” he said,

Voting is taking place through Friday at this link.