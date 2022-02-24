HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg sports training business has expanded to add a training center for girls softball teams.

Impact Fitness Systems has opened a new training center in Hamburg.

They specialize in working with girls’ softball teams.

They provide a space for teams to work out, they also offer private lessons and they run a variety of camps and clinics for young softball players.

“It feels really special to be able to provide a space in the Southtowns, hasn’t been female specific. Special to provide a positive encouraging place to come train,” said Alexis Nasca, branch manager, IFS Softball.

IFS also has a basketball training center in Hamburg, but the owners said the need for softball training in our area has exploded in the last few years.