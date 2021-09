HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new golf tournament honors the memory of a local boy, who died from complications of the flu in early 2020.

The Live Like Luca Foundation held this golf tournament for adults and children at Wanakah Country Club, in memory of Luca Calanni.

Luca’s mom says they wanted the type of event that Luca would have wanted for families, in a sport he loved.

One Hundred Holes of Golf is another fundraiser in Luca’s memory. That was held earlier this year and raised $150,000.