HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday, golfers headed to a course in Hamburg with the goal of playing 100 holes in a single day.

The event started in 2015, and in the past four years, more than $100,000 has been raised for Roswell Park’s “Courage For Carly” fund.

With the weather putting a damper on things, it’s not clear how much money was raised on Thursday, but News 4 videographer Dan Holland was there to check it out.