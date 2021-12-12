Gov. Hochul speaks in Hamburg after Saturday’s damaging storm

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Governor Kathy Hochul will speak in Hamburg Sunday at 1:30 p.m. to address the damaging and strong storm that hit Western New York Saturday.
Watch the scheduled briefing in the live stream above.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.
