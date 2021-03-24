Hamburg BurgerFest canceled for a second consecutive year due to pandemic

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — BurgerFest, set for July 17, will again be canceled this year, citing continued uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.

It’s the second consecutive cancellation of the one-day festival hosted by the Rotary Club of Hamburg, Sunrise Rotary, the Town of Hamburg Lions Club, and the Kiwanis Club of Hamburg.

Officials say there were too many moving parts to try and anticipate what may or may not be allowed in July.

According to a Facebook post, BurgerFest needs permission from the Village of Hamburg, the State Department of Transportation, the State Liquor Authority, and the Erie County Health Department.

The four service clubs are planning a joint fundraiser for July to raise awareness of BurgerFest.