HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Small Business Saturday is usually a big money maker for locally owned shops.

But the owners of Draudt’s Farm Market and Greenhouses and Nickel City Designs in Hamburg have been less focused on sales. They’re sorting out how to move forward after that historic snowstorm collapsed much of their business.

Draudt’s has been a community constant since 1923. But when Hamburg got blasted with more than six feet of snow between Wednesday and Sunday of last week — their future became a question mark.

Eight of their 14 greenhouses caved under the weight of the heavy lake-effect snow.

Les Draudt is the owner of the 99-year-old business and is beginning to take apart the damaged greenhouses. He’s hoping to begin rebuilding by spring.

In the meantime, he’s just happy his family was able to open their Christmas tree market.

“We’re going forward, looking at what we have accomplished instead of what we have left to do,” Draudt said. “It went together one piece at a time and it’s going to come apart one piece at a time.”

“I was worried about it because of the snow. And are we gonna be able to open?” Draudt added. “Are we going to have room for customers here in the lot? And the trees were covered with snow, the stands were covered with snow. One hundred percent, I feel one hundred percent better.”

Nickel City Designs gift shop on Buffalo Street in Hamburg flipped on their ‘open’ sign in 2016. However, their roof was no match for the snow that piled up.

The store he and his husband spent years growing and handmaking products was condemned and demolished. Schranz says he’s devastated, especially since the holiday season usually means big business.

“It was really heart-wrenching, I’ve got pictures of that, you know, t-shirts stuck to the tractor,” Schranz said.

“The holiday season is what gets you through the rest of the season. Schranz added. “You have to do well at that time of the year so you can survive the rest of the year.”

Schranz hopes to open a new location once insurance adjusters finish their work.

Both businesses said the community support gives them the strength to move forward.