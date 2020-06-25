Hamburg doctor sentenced for illegally importing narcotics

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Hamburg doctor has been sentenced to approximately eight months of time served for illegally importing heroin and cocaine between November and December of 2018.

According to US Attorney James Kennedy’s Office, a package coming from Germany sent to 55-year-old Dr. Torin Finver’s address in Hamburg tested positive for cocaine when CBP officers examined it in the Chicago post office.

Officials say the sender information on the package from Germany was also fictitious.

Two similar packages addressed to Dr. Finver coming from California were located by US Postal Inspection Service Inspectors in Rochester. Authorities tell News 4 one tested positive for heroin, the other contained cocaine.

During a review of incoming mail in Hamburg, Postal Inspectors found a fourth package addressed to the doctor.

Special Agents with Homeland Security arranged for controlled delivery of that package.

A US Postal Inspector, acting undercover, delivered the package and other mail to Dr. Finver. The inspector handed over the mail after knocking on the front door and then arrested Finver at the scene.

Finver told investigators that he ordered “darkweb” packages of heroin and cocaine from the Dream Market marketplace seven times over two months, using Bitcoin to pay for the narcotics.