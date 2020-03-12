1  of  3
Breaking News
New York up 112 to 328 confirmed coronavirus cases; Gov. Cuomo announces ban of gatherings with 500+ people NHL season put on “pause”, Buffalo Sabres are in Montreal for away game Both Patrick’s Day parades in Buffalo – the Old First Ward parade and the Delaware Ave parade – will not happen as scheduled
Closings
There are currently 33 active closings. Click for more details.

Hamburg Fairgrounds events postponed, canceled through March 31

Hamburg

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)–Officials with the Hamburg Fairgrounds say all events there scheduled through March 31 are canceled or postponed.

According to the Fairgrounds, this is an effort to slow down the spread of the coronavirus and coincides with Governor Cuomo’s ban on all public gatherings of 500 people or more.

Events canceled or postponed include:

  • Mothertime Marketplace March 12-15 
  • Shrine Circus March 13-14 
  • Out of the Blue Fundraiser March 14 
  • Plantasia Garden & Landscape Show March 18-22 
  • Gem, Mineral & Fossil Show March 21-22 (rescheduled for May 15-17) 
  • WNY Equifest March 21-22 
  • Springtime In the Country March 27-29 (rescheduled for May 1-3) 
  • Motorcycle Swap Meet March 29

“The health and safety of our employees, exhibitors, patrons, and volunteers is our utmost priority and we truly apologize to all impacted by this announcement. Information on refunds for ticketed events will be released once confirmed with individual shows and promoters,” a Fairgrounds spokesperson said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fish Fry

Trending Stories

Don't Miss