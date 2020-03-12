Hamburg Fairgrounds events postponed, canceled through March 31

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)–Officials with the Hamburg Fairgrounds say all events there scheduled through March 31 are canceled or postponed.

According to the Fairgrounds, this is an effort to slow down the spread of the coronavirus and coincides with Governor Cuomo’s ban on all public gatherings of 500 people or more.

Events canceled or postponed include:

Mothertime Marketplace March 12-15

Shrine Circus March 13-14

Out of the Blue Fundraiser March 14

Plantasia Garden & Landscape Show March 18-22

Gem, Mineral & Fossil Show March 21-22 (rescheduled for May 15-17)

WNY Equifest March 21-22

Springtime In the Country March 27-29 (rescheduled for May 1-3)

Motorcycle Swap Meet March 29

“The health and safety of our employees, exhibitors, patrons, and volunteers is our utmost priority and we truly apologize to all impacted by this announcement. Information on refunds for ticketed events will be released once confirmed with individual shows and promoters,” a Fairgrounds spokesperson said.