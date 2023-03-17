HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, Western New Yorkers are getting the chance to learn more about the Horse Industry, as the WNY Equifest returns to the Hamburg Fairgrounds.

On Wake Up!, we spoke to some of the equestrians that traveled into town for the event.

We spoke to Halle Blood and her family, who traveled in from Pennsylvania to attend the event. They brought her hinny, Molly and her miniature horse, Popcorn. Hear their story in the video below:

Kaleigh Marie, brought her two horses, Alkimus and Elgin, all the way in from Rhode Island. Kaleigh does liberty training with her two horses, who are brothers, and she showed us a demonstration of what they have prepared this weekend. Watch the video below:

Members of the Double G Ranch and Rose Hill Ranch, showed us some trick riding on Wake Up! Haylee Jo and Riley Jane demonstrated some of the tricks they’re going to show off during this weekend. See their video below:

This weekend, more than 100 vendors will return to the fairgrounds, and admission and parking for the event is free. All horse enthusiasts, owners, trainers and more are all invited to celebrate and learn more about the horse industry. To see a full list of the scheduled events this weekend, click here.

We learned more about some of the history of the animals, including Grace, who is a 15-year-old stallion that used to live in the wild. Now, she’s a member of the Minteer family at Rose Hill Ranch.

Equifest runs March 18 and 19. To find out more information visit their website here.

To find out more information on the Memorial Day week Rodeo mentioned in the last video, click here.