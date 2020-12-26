Hamburg family says their grateful for Christmas weather, town prepares for more snow overnight

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)– We caught up with Hamburg Town Supervisor Jim Shaw, he says crews were out first thing in the morning making sure the roads were clear.

I talked to one family in Hamburg who was out snow blowing and shoveling their driveway this evening.

They say despite having to spend an hour or so clearing out the snow, they enjoyed waking up to this weather, especially on Christmas.

“It’s a beautiful thing to wake up to. If we’re gonna be here at home, if you’re going to be staying indoors it’s nice to have the beauty of nature around you. It reminds you that this is not just a beautiful area in the winter but also in the summer.” Jack and Ben Griffin, Hamburg Residents

Hamburg town supervisor Jim Shaw says because this snowfall happened on Christmas, it was a little bit of a challenge for crews to get up and moving, but he says having less traffic on roads definitely helped.

Shaw says crews are already out around Hamburg salting the roads and getting it ready for more snowfall tonight.