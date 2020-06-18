Hamburg Farmers’ Market moving locations to accommodate social distancing

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)–Beginning June 20, the 43rd Hamburg Farmers’ Market will move from the Village Municipal parking lot to Moose Lodge 992.

The Southtowns Regional Chamber of Commerce says the move comes after large crowds packed the market in its first two weeks opening amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials tell News 4 the parking lot could not accommodate proper social distancing, so this move will keep the market open for the season.

The market will run its usual hours from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October 31.

People without masks will not be allowed to enter the market area.

Moose Lodge 992 is at 45 Church St. at the corner of Lake St.

For a full list of vendor offerings, click here.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.