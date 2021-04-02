Hamburg Gaming expanding gaming floor operating hours starting April 5

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hamburg Gaming will expand operating hours for its gaming floor on April 5.

Officials say this is in response to the state allowing casinos to operate at “pre-pandemic hours.”

The casino will open 8 a.m. to 4 a.m. daily and continue to operate at 25% capacity as allowed by New York State and Delaware North’s Play It Safe Program.

Hamburg Gaming says per the state’s guidelines, no drink service or food is allowed on the gaming floor, but The Blue Ribbon Grill and Bar is offering a full menu and seating, as well as takeout, until 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

“We’ve had a great response from our patrons since reopening in September, and now they’ll have more time to visit as we get back to normal hours,” Hamburg Gaming General Manager Rob Puhalski said. “We’re continuing our Play It Safe health and safety program to help ensure everyone has a great time while staying safe.”