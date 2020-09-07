Hamburg Gaming rolls out “Play It Safe” reopening program

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)–Hamburg Gaming says it’s implemented a comprehensive program for its September 9 reopening.

Its program includes new health and safety standards aimed at helping keep guests and employees.

Officials say the “Play It Safe” program encompasses Hamburg Gaming’s new operating procedures, aimed at minimizing contact risk.

As part of the effort, Hamburg Gaming tells us the facility will undergo ongoing cleaning and sterilization and will close nightly for a deep-cleaning of all public areas.

General Manager Rob Puhlaski says, “The health and safety of our guests and employees is our top priority. We will focus on that with our Play It Safe program, which Delaware North has successfully implemented in reopening other casinos. We’ve worked closely with the state to ensure we are taking appropriate safety measures to reopen.”

The facility will operate at 25% capacity per the state’s directive, and with a reduced number of active video gaming machines at least six feet apart and face masks are required for employees and guests.

Gaming hours will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Valet parking, coat check, scooter rentals, and wheelchairs will not be available. The Lucky North players club will have limited hours, according to Hamburg Gaming.

Food and beverage options will also not be available upon reopening, but at some point, officials say reduced food and beverage options are expected.

Hamburg Gaming says per the state’s guidelines, there will be no beverage service, or food and beverage, allowed on the gaming floor.

Employees are undergoing training for the “Play It Safe” program and are required to adhere to the policies and procedures.

They will also take a health check, including a temperature screen, when they report to work, according to Hamburg Gaming.

For more information, click here.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.