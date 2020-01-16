Hamburg Highway Superintendent, Town reach tentative agreement on vehicle

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)–It will be over a month before Hamburg’s Town Highway Superintendent will know for sure whether he can keep his take-home vehicle.

Ted Casey won a temporary restraining order against the town back in December, after the town board voted to take it away from him.

Today both sides returned to court where it appears they’ve reached a tentative agreement.

At one point Casey was caught running a red light in Philadelphia.

Another time, the car was photographed outside a movie theater.

The board must approve the new agreement.

They don’t meet again until February 21.