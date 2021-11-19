Hamburg man accused of hitting, throwing puppy

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man has been accused of throwing and hitting a fourth-month-old Rottweiler puppy.

This past Saturday morning, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office says Kyle Ribarich, 28, intentionally hurt the dog by throwing it to the ground several times and striking it with his hand. Prosecutors say Ribarich used a closed fist and an open hand.

Officials say this happened inside a Hamburg home. According to the District Attorney’s office, the owner subsequently took the dog to a vet to be treated for a broken leg.

Ribarich was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals. Following his arraignment, he was released on his own recognizance.

If convicted, Ribarich could spend up to two years in prison. An order of protection has been issued for the owner of the dog.