HAMBURG, N.Y. — A 28-year-old Hamburg man pleaded guilty to an animal cruelty charge for injuring a puppy.

Kyle Ribarich pleaded guilty to one count of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals, a misdemeanor.

On Nov. 13, Ribarich was accused of intentionally throwing a 4-month-old Rottweiler puppy that was under his care to the ground multiple times, causing injuries and breaking the puppy’s leg.

The dog underwent surgery and a temporary order of protection remains in effect for the owner of the puppy.

Ribarich is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. He faces up to a year in jail.