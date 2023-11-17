HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man was sentenced Thursday to serve more than two decades for fatally injuring a man during a robbery, the Erie County District Attorney announced.

William J. Giambelluca, 34, was sentenced to serve 23 years to life in prison after being found guilty by jury to one count of murder in the second degree and one count of robbery in the first degree.

Authorities said Giambelluca robbed and attacked the victim who was leaving a tavern on Lake Shore Road in November 2021. They said he hit the victim in the head with a piece of wood and fled the scene.

Authorities said he stole $60 cash from the victim, identified as 67-year-old John E. Rados, Sr., and used it to purchase heroin.

Rados, according to authorities, drove himself home after the robbery. The following morning, a family member found Rados unconscious and he was taken to ECMC where he later died. Authorities said he suffered a fractured skull and it was determined that he died from blunt force trauma to the head.