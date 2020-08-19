Hamburg officials want town to get in lawsuit over fate of McKinley Mall

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)–Officials in Hamburg want the town to get involved with a lawsuit over the fate of the McKinley Mall.

Supervisor James Shaw says the mall’s foreclosure process has sat in limbo for a year and a half and its condition is deteroriating.

Shaw now wants the town to hire a law firm so that it can intervene in the foreclosure.

Shaw says his ultimate goal is to get the mall sold to someone who can turn it around.

“It’s a regional mall that attracts shoppers from adjoining townships, so we’ve got to pump some new life into that. For the benefit of our community economically and culturally,” Shaw said.

Shaw says the mall cannot be a “big-box retail outlet.”

He believes it has to be re-fashioned into something new.

Shaw says he plans on putting a resolution before the town board about hiring the law firm on August 31st.