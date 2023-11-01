HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — After years of controversy, the Town of Hamburg Planning Board has finally rejected plans for a new asphalt plant on Camp Road, a decision that residents felt was right for the community.

The AL Asphalt plant was originally proposed in 2019, spurring a long battle for neighbors, voicing concerns about water and air pollution, along with added traffic.

‘We educated ourselves on the political process, on the development process in Hamburg what asphalt is all about the dangers in the chemicals involved,” said Hamburg resident Amy Blundell.

The main reason that the application was rejected by all six board members was the final environmental report where the board says the operator of the plant “abandoned its responsibility” to the review process regarding “deficiencies” in the proposal.

“That feedback is a cornerstones of every public hearing, of ever project,” said Kaitlin McCormick, Vice Chair of Hamburg Planning Board. “We want to hear how it’s going to affect the people of the community and what matters to them, so we are making sure we are considering all the factors that matter to seeker.”

Attorney Ralph Lorigo represents AL Asphalt and said since it was denied, the company now plans to fight the decision in court.

The Town of Hamburg has acknowledged the company’s want to fight the decision and will continue to keep the community updated.