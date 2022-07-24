HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Hamburg Police is asking for public assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl.

Grace Rajla was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black and white shorts. She is approximately 5’3″ and 150 lbs. Police say that she is possibly in the company of 18-year-old Dakota Zain Wallace, described as approximately 6’1″, blue eyes and an unknown clothing description.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Town of Hamburg Police at 716-648-5111 ext. 0.