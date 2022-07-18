HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Most of the cars stolen from the West Herr dealership in Hamburg have been recovered.

Hamburg police say 16 vehicles were stolen from the dealership Friday night into Saturday morning.

As of Monday, 13 had been recovered but police are still looking for three suspects.

Hamburg police say security footage showrf three people wearing masks, gloves and caps arrive at the dealership in a pickup truck stolen from Akron.

They said the suspects pried open the dealership’s overhead doors and began stealing cars in the repair area that had keys attached to clipboards nearby. They said the suspects then took more key fobs from a lockbox and stole cars from the parking lot.

Both used and new cars were stolen.

Captain Nicholas Ugale says the the crime were committed from early Friday evening until 4 or 5 o’clock in the morning.

He says several cars were recovered Saturday morning. Six were found in Hamburg at locations like Tim Hortons, Wegmans, and a church, and seven were found in Buffalo.

“I’m not really sure at this point what the intentions were, whether they were going to drive them out of town or break them down into pieces or what they were going to do at that point,” Ugale said.

He also said the group took more fobs than cars. Captain Ugale says the suspects tried to go back and take more cars with those extra fobs on Saturday night but they were scared off.

He says this type of crime is becoming easier to commit but he hasn’t seen it on this large of a scale in Hamburg.

“The laws don’t help a lot either with the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle sometimes not carrying a lot of weight in court and they’ll get released fairly quickly,” Ugale said.

He also said Hamburg police try to drive by the dealerships once an hour after closing time.

Ugale added a stolen pickup truck was found abandoned and damaged.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Hamburg police non-emergency line.

Kayla Green is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of her work here.