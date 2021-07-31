Hamburg residents get a taste of Erie County Fair food favorites

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Best 12 Days of Summer are almost here and people are getting a taste of some of the food being offered at the Erie County Fair.

Restaurants in the Village of Hamburg opened their doors for “Fair Food and Fun.”

News 4 stopped by Juicy Burger Bar where the eatery was offering deep-fried Oreos. The head chef tells us, they started this last year so people who were missed going to the Fair, wouldn’t miss out on their favorite foods.

It was such a success, they brought it back this year.

I think were all getting rambunctious and itching to do something to get out. Luckily we have the fair this year. I think any event people show up love to be outside, with people socializing,” said Head Chef Thomas Casey.

The Erie County Fair starts in just 11 days.

Tickets have to be purchased in advance online.