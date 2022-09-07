HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hamburg schools have students back in the classroom.

The first day of school at Hamburg High had seniors in the parking lot for their annual tailgate sporting senior t-shirts.

Hamburg School District Superintendent Michael Cornell says the school has added more staff to help provide mental health services to students. Before the pandemic began, mental health services were important to Hamburg schools, but now they have even more help to support students.

This is the first year since 2019 students will have a sense of normalcy coming out of the pandemic. Hamburg High School Student Government President Jillian McDonnell says she can’t wait for things like homecoming and school dances to come back.

Seniors are the only students that got to experience these events before the pandemic. McDonnell’s goal for the school year is to raise student organization involvement. She says “Since the pandemic, students haven’t been involved in clubs and I want that to change because involvement in school activities is what made my time at Hamburg High so special.”