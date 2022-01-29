Hamburg skate park gets $50,000 boost from NYS

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Efforts to build a skate park in Hamburg have been in the making for about two years now.

Fundraising efforts to build the skate park in Electric Park are getting a big boost: $50,000 in funding from New York State. Hamburg residents Tim and Charity Carrig have been working to get the park built, saying it’s needed in the community. Assemblyman Jon Rivera has been part of the effort as well.

“You know, just like any other project in a region, it takes a few people to be adamant and really passionate about it,” Rivera said. “And with all the work (T)im was able to do, he was able to secure a grant commitment that matches any dollar that we raise, dollar for dollar.”

There is still no timeframe for when construction could start as efforts to build the skate park continue.