HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 15-year-old has died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash late Sunday night in Hamburg, the Hamburg Police Department announced.

Police said Clair S. Rybij of Hamburg was a rear-seat passenger in a Subaru station wagon that collided with a van around 11:50 p.m. at the intersection of McKinley Parkway and Quinby Drive. The teen was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital for treatment before succumbing to her injuries.

The 18-year-old driver of the Subaru also suffered serious injuries, but there was no update on their condition. A third passenger in the station wagon, as well as the driver of the van, both sustained minor injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

The crash was preceded by another fatal incident in Hamburg, where 26-year-old Casey Nolder was killed after she was struck by a vehicle while riding an electric scooter.