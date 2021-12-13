HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Marijuana shops will be allowed to open up in Hamburg.
The town board struck down a push to opt-out of stores and dispensaries. The vote was 3-2.
Outgoing supervisor James Shaw explained why he is against a ban on these businesses in his town, citing vacant retail space that could use economic activity.
So far, more than 400 towns and villages across New York State have opted out of having marijuana shops and stores.
New on WIVB.com
- Hamburg to allow marijuana shops
- Residents continue clean up efforts after storm wrecks havoc on neighborhoods along the lakeshore and south towns
- Local businesses choose which COVID policy to enforce with new mandate
- Breen Act provides funding to mental health education
- What happened on final touchdown play?