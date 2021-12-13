Hamburg to allow marijuana shops

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Marijuana shops will be allowed to open up in Hamburg.

The town board struck down a push to opt-out of stores and dispensaries. The vote was 3-2.

Outgoing supervisor James Shaw explained why he is against a ban on these businesses in his town, citing vacant retail space that could use economic activity.

So far, more than 400 towns and villages across New York State have opted out of having marijuana shops and stores.